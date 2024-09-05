Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This is a boost from Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Stock Performance

SRET stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $22.02. The company had a trading volume of 21,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,598. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $22.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.07 and its 200 day moving average is $20.28. The company has a market cap of $229.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.22.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Company Profile

The Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Superdividend REIT index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global REITs, choosing 30 high-yield, low-volatility companies. SRET was launched on Mar 17, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

