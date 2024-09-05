GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.63.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GTLB. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a research note on Monday, August 19th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Citic Securities began coverage on GitLab in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on GitLab from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

NASDAQ GTLB opened at $54.35 on Thursday. GitLab has a 52 week low of $40.19 and a 52 week high of $78.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.12. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 0.46.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $182.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.86 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 68.52% and a negative return on equity of 19.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Merline Saintil sold 1,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total transaction of $60,884.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at $510,052.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other GitLab news, Director Merline Saintil sold 1,182 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total transaction of $60,884.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at $510,052.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total transaction of $2,743,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,275 shares of company stock worth $6,848,847. Corporate insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLB. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of GitLab by 456.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 11,346 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at $447,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GitLab by 766.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,022,000 after purchasing an additional 225,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

