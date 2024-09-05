General Electric (NYSE:GE) Trading Down 4.6%

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $166.35 and last traded at $166.55. 1,544,431 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 6,726,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GE. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

General Electric Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.95, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.09.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

Institutional Trading of General Electric

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in General Electric by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in General Electric by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,553 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in General Electric by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in General Electric by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 6,221 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

