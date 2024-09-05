Fund 1 Investments, Llc Acquires 20,500 Shares of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.88 per share, for a total transaction of $120,540.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,732,627 shares in the company, valued at $45,467,846.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tile Shop alerts:

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 22,600 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $137,408.00.

On Thursday, August 29th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 20,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.09 per share, with a total value of $124,845.00.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 7,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.05 per share, with a total value of $42,350.00.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 8,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.07 per share, with a total value of $48,560.00.

On Friday, August 16th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 3,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $21,595.00.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 13,300 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $79,667.00.

On Monday, August 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 14,300 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.93 per share, for a total transaction of $84,799.00.

On Friday, August 9th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 15,304 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.04 per share, for a total transaction of $92,436.16.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 10,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 7,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $43,050.00.

Tile Shop Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTSH traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.93. 49,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,123. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.67. The company has a market capitalization of $264.04 million, a P/E ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.43. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $7.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tile Shop

Tile Shop ( NASDAQ:TTSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $91.38 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Tile Shop by 30.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tile Shop by 32.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,108,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,684,000 after buying an additional 53,515 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 167.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 216,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 135,507 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 76,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 10,312 shares during the period. 36.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tile Shop

(Get Free Report)

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tile Shop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tile Shop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.