FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) CEO Mike Slessor Sells 4,000 Shares

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total transaction of $185,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,742,321.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mike Slessor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 1st, Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of FormFactor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total transaction of $203,720.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of FormFactor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $236,000.00.

FormFactor Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FormFactor stock opened at $44.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.45. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $63.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FormFactor

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $197.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.01 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 4.18%. Research analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in FormFactor by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 44,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in FormFactor by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in FormFactor during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,370,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FormFactor during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,893,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC grew its holdings in FormFactor by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 9,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on FORM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.63.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

