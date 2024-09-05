Financial Contrast: Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) versus Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLY)

Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLY – Get Free Report) and Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Great Wall Motor and Honda Motor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Wall Motor 0 0 0 0 N/A Honda Motor 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

5.3% of Honda Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Honda Motor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Great Wall Motor and Honda Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Wall Motor N/A N/A N/A Honda Motor 5.34% 8.72% 3.88%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Great Wall Motor and Honda Motor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Wall Motor N/A N/A N/A $26.59 0.53 Honda Motor $21,208.66 billion 0.00 $7.64 billion $4.72 6.73

Honda Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Great Wall Motor. Great Wall Motor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Honda Motor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Honda Motor beats Great Wall Motor on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great Wall Motor

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Europe, ASEAN countries, Latin America, the Middle East, Australia, South Africa, and internationally. The company offers SUVs, sedans, pick-up trucks, multi-purpose vehicles, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names. It also provides investment and financing, logistics and goods transportation, buildings rental, after-sales, customer sales, technical development and consulting, technical, and finance leasing services; consulting services on automotive research and development; and operates investment platform. In addition, the company repairs automobiles; transports general goods; researches, develops, and manufactures auto moulds; researches and develops unmanned vehicles; researches and manufactures motorcycles and related parts; and automotive technology research and development, and technical consultancy services, as well as processes, recycles, and sells waste and used materials; and sells lubricants. Further, it engages in the wholesale and retail of car accessories; research and test development of engineering technology; international trading activities; scrap car recycling and dismantling activities; and provision of insurance brokering, technical, and computer system services, as well as development of network and information security software. The company was formerly known as Baoding Great Wall Motor Company Limited and changed its name to Great Wall Motor Company Limited in May 2003. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Baoding, China. Great Wall Motor Company Limited is a subsidiary of Baoding Innovation Great Wall Asset Management Company Limited.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces motorcycles, including sports, business, and commuter models; and various off-road vehicles, such as all-terrain vehicles and side-by-sides. The Automobile Business segment offers passenger cars, light trucks, and mini vehicles. The Financial Services Business segment provides various financial services, including retail lending and leasing services to customers, as well as wholesale financing services to dealers. The Power Product and Other Businesses manufactures and sells power products, such as general purpose engines, lawn mowers, generators, water pumps, brush cutters, tillers, outboard marine engines, and snow throwers. This segment also offers HondaJet aircraft. The company also sells spare parts; and provides after-sale services through retail dealers directly, as well as through independent distributors and licensees. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

