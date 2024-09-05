Financial Analysis: International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNM) & Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) and International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.1% of Phreesia shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Phreesia shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 71.3% of International Monetary Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Phreesia and International Monetary Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phreesia 0 2 12 0 2.86 International Monetary Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Phreesia presently has a consensus price target of $30.54, suggesting a potential upside of 26.35%. Given Phreesia’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Phreesia is more favorable than International Monetary Systems.

This table compares Phreesia and International Monetary Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phreesia $373.67 million 3.71 -$136.88 million ($2.17) -11.14 International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

International Monetary Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Phreesia.

Profitability

This table compares Phreesia and International Monetary Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phreesia -31.87% -46.89% -32.68% International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Phreesia has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Monetary Systems has a beta of -0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Phreesia beats International Monetary Systems on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc. provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients. The company deploys its platform in a range of modalities, such as Phreesia Mobile, a patients' mobile device; Phreesia Dashboard, a web-based dashboard for healthcare services clients; PhreesiaPads, a self-service intake tablets; and Arrivals Kiosks, an on-site kiosks. It serves patients; single-specialty practices, multi-specialty groups, and health systems; and pharmaceutical, medical device, and biotechnology companies. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

About International Monetary Systems

International Monetary Systems Ltd. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the management and operation of a barter trade exchange. It offers electronic mail promotions, monthly statements, 24-hour authorization service and internet trading. The company was founded in July 1985 and is headquartered in New Berlin, WI.

