EVT Limited (ASX:EVT) Insider Alan Rydge Purchases 20,221 Shares of Stock

EVT Limited (ASX:EVT – Get Free Report) insider Alan Rydge acquired 20,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$10.73 ($7.30) per share, with a total value of A$217,011.77 ($147,627.06).
Alan Rydge also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 30th, Alan Rydge acquired 2,779 shares of EVT stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$10.79 ($7.34) per share, with a total value of A$29,988.19 ($20,400.13).
EVT Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.12.
About EVT
EVT Limited operates as an entertainment, hospitality, and leisure company in Australia, New Zealand, and Germany. The company operates through Entertainment, Hotels and Resorts, Thredbo Alpine Resort, and Property and Other Investments segments. It is involved in film exhibition operations under the Event Cinemas, Moonlight Cinemas, Greater Union, Birch, and Carroll & Coyle cinemas brands; and the operation of Cinebuzz Rewards, a movie loyalty program, as well as State Theatre, a 2,000-seat theatre located in Sydney.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than EVT
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Why Dick’s Could Be a Slam Dunk for Your Investment Portfolio
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Introduction to Fibonacci Retracement Levels
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Top 3 Stocks to Outperform the S&P 500 in a Downturn
Receive News & Ratings for EVT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.