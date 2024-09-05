EVT Limited (ASX:EVT) Insider Alan Rydge Purchases 20,221 Shares of Stock

EVT Limited (ASX:EVT – Get Free Report) insider Alan Rydge acquired 20,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$10.73 ($7.30) per share, with a total value of A$217,011.77 ($147,627.06).

On Friday, August 30th, Alan Rydge acquired 2,779 shares of EVT stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$10.79 ($7.34) per share, with a total value of A$29,988.19 ($20,400.13).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.12.

EVT Limited operates as an entertainment, hospitality, and leisure company in Australia, New Zealand, and Germany. The company operates through Entertainment, Hotels and Resorts, Thredbo Alpine Resort, and Property and Other Investments segments. It is involved in film exhibition operations under the Event Cinemas, Moonlight Cinemas, Greater Union, Birch, and Carroll & Coyle cinemas brands; and the operation of Cinebuzz Rewards, a movie loyalty program, as well as State Theatre, a 2,000-seat theatre located in Sydney.

