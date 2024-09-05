Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) SVP Charles A. Caisley Sells 9,236 Shares

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 9,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $550,742.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,993,132.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Evergy Stock Up 0.9 %

Evergy stock opened at $60.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.01. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $61.14.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.6425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.17%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 199.5% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Evergy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

