eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.010-0.020 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.4 million-$21.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.1 million. eGain also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.170-0.200 EPS.

eGain Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ EGAN traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.49. The company had a trading volume of 45,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,768. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.47. eGain has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.52.

eGain Company Profile

See Also

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge.

