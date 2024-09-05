eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.010-0.020 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.4 million-$21.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.1 million. eGain also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.170-0.200 EPS.
eGain Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ EGAN traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.49. The company had a trading volume of 45,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,768. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.47. eGain has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.52.
eGain Company Profile
