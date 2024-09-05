Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Receives $183.82 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $183.82.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company.

Get Chevron alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CVX

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock opened at $142.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. Chevron has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $171.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.49 and a 200-day moving average of $155.47.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 15.7% during the first quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.2% in the second quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the second quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Chevron by 3.1% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.