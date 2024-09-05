Chase Investment Counsel Corp Purchases 166 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 48.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $7.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $567.04. 196,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,539. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $520.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $476.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $578.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.46.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.73 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

