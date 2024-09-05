Brokerages Set Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Target Price at C$23.29

Shares of Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$23.29.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SIS shares. National Bankshares upped their target price on Savaria from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Savaria from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Savaria from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Savaria from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Savaria Stock Performance

Shares of Savaria stock opened at C$20.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.50. Savaria has a 52 week low of C$12.21 and a 52 week high of C$20.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$19.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.78.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$221.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$213.08 million. Savaria had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Research analysts forecast that Savaria will post 0.9071884 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Savaria Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Savaria’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Insider Activity at Savaria

In related news, Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 4,000 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.10, for a total value of C$72,400.00. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

