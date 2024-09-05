Brokerages Set Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Target Price at $137.86

Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $137.86.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Vertical Research raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ryder System from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of R. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.
R stock opened at $138.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.28. Ryder System has a twelve month low of $91.31 and a twelve month high of $145.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.95 and a 200-day moving average of $123.56.
Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.13. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ryder System will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.19%.
Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.
