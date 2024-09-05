Brokerages Set Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Target Price at $137.86

Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $137.86.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Vertical Research raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ryder System from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on R

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Ryder System

In related news, EVP Francisco Jr. Lopez sold 12,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total transaction of $1,773,543.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,779 shares in the company, valued at $6,656,570.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of R. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Trading Down 0.5 %

R stock opened at $138.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.28. Ryder System has a twelve month low of $91.31 and a twelve month high of $145.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.95 and a 200-day moving average of $123.56.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.13. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ryder System will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.19%.

About Ryder System

(Get Free Report

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.