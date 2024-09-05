Brokerages Set Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Target Price at $23.21

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.21.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho downgraded Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KIM

Insider Activity at Kimco Realty

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Kimco Realty news, COO David Jamieson sold 50,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $1,096,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 337,111 shares in the company, valued at $7,389,473.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 613.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 52.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Stock Up 0.5 %

KIM stock opened at $23.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 44.06, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.51. Kimco Realty has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $23.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $500.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.87 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 19.28%. Kimco Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 181.13%.

About Kimco Realty

(Get Free Report

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.