ASD Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.19 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 5th. One ASD token can currently be bought for $0.0342 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. ASD has a market cap of $22.62 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00008545 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,974.65 or 0.99812165 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00012938 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007920 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00007887 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD (ASD) is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.03488152 USD and is down -6.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,211,444.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.