Analysts Set Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) PT at $28.38

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.38.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LUV shares. Melius reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, June 10th. HSBC initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.80 price objective for the company. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

NYSE LUV opened at $29.51 on Thursday. Southwest Airlines has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $35.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.42.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is 114.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,743 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 5.0% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,055 shares of the airline’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 35.4% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the airline’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,395 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 42.6% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,412 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

