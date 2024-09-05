Analysts Set Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Price Target at $32.40

Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.64.

LNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays began coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lincoln National from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

Lincoln National stock opened at $31.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.21. Lincoln National has a 52 week low of $20.85 and a 52 week high of $36.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 12.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNC. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 106.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

