Analysts Set Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) PT at $34.32

Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.32.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AFRM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Affirm from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Affirm from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Affirm from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BTIG Research started coverage on Affirm in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Affirm from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

Affirm stock opened at $40.23 on Friday. Affirm has a 52-week low of $15.97 and a 52-week high of $52.48. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 12.94, a current ratio of 13.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.36.

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total transaction of $277,259.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,591.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Affirm during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in shares of Affirm by 94.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

