American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Position Boosted by Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,811 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises about 0.7% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. SouthState Corp grew its position in American Express by 1.7% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 13,854 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Unison Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Express by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Asset Management LLC now owns 34,057 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,886,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Express by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 34,571.4% in the second quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in American Express by 3.5% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.70.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP traded down $2.84 on Thursday, hitting $248.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,341. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $243.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.65. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $261.75. The company has a market capitalization of $179.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

