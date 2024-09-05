AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Trading 1.3% Higher

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $199.37 and last traded at $198.93. Approximately 753,844 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 5,413,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $196.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up previously from $195.00) on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.64.

AbbVie Trading Down 2.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $182.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.37. The company has a market capitalization of $340.30 billion, a PE ratio of 57.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 203.66% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 183.98%.

Insider Activity

In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,792,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AbbVie

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,229,888,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 170,376,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,025,605,000 after purchasing an additional 9,978,415 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in AbbVie by 249.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,373,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120,310 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in AbbVie by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 48,098,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,758,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in AbbVie by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,422,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

