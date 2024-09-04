YUSD Stablecoin Trading Down 0% Over Last Week (YUSD)

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One YUSD Stablecoin token can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00001750 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, YUSD Stablecoin has traded down 0% against the dollar. YUSD Stablecoin has a total market cap of $216.49 million and approximately $3.62 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

YUSD Stablecoin Profile

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. YUSD Stablecoin’s official website is yeti.finance.

YUSD Stablecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 0.99250607 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $3.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSD Stablecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YUSD Stablecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YUSD Stablecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

