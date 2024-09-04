Wealth Effects LLC Sells 2,200 Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Wealth Effects LLC lowered its stake in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 11.2% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,198,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,273,000 after purchasing an additional 323,397 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 813,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after buying an additional 10,578 shares during the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the second quarter worth $405,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SunOpta during the second quarter valued at $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SunOpta stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $5.41. 8,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,965. SunOpta Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $7.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.27.

SunOpta ( NASDAQ:STKL Get Free Report ) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.95 million. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 23.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

