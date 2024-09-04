Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 295,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,423 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises 4.6% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $17,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 319.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,922,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,167 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,252,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,702,000 after purchasing an additional 518,671 shares during the period. Sweeney & Michel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $20,180,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 187.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 438,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,614,000 after purchasing an additional 286,061 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $15,325,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,209. The company has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $62.19.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

