Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 178 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615,287 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,128,876,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,083,439,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,265,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4,197.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,193,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,438 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of IVV traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $555.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,991,829. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $568.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $552.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $532.67.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

