Sage Financial Group Inc. Sells 615 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Sage Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 12,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 63,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 72,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.06. 1,127,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.19. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The stock has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

