Pzena Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,257,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 412,765 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $203,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. UBS Group upped their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Daiwa America raised shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

Pfizer Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $28.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.03. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $36.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -471.67, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,800.00%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

