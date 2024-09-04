NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Shares Up 5.5%

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.10 and last traded at $8.01. 1,191,523 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 4,870,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on NuScale Power from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.15.

NuScale Power Stock Up 4.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.18). NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 592.28% and a negative return on equity of 61.82%. The company had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NuScale Power

In related news, COO Carl M. Fisher sold 12,302 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $108,134.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,539.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert Ramsey Hamady sold 19,242 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $153,551.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,681 shares in the company, valued at $460,294.38. Insiders have sold a total of 81,544 shares of company stock worth $761,686 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.96% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuScale Power

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in NuScale Power in the first quarter valued at $18,585,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,600,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the 1st quarter worth about $1,328,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in NuScale Power by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 278,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 137,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in NuScale Power by 244.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 185,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 131,570 shares in the last quarter. 15.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Further Reading

