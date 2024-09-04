NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) PT Set at C$5.50 by National Bankshares

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Free Report) has been given a C$5.50 price target by research analysts at National Bankshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. CIBC lowered their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.88.

Get NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Price Performance

About NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust

Shares of NWH.UN traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$5.18. 782,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,592. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.95 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.84. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a one year low of C$3.89 and a one year high of C$7.03.

(Get Free Report)

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.