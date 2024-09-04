NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Up 3.1%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) traded up 3.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.29 and last traded at $4.28. 19,645,780 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 50,892,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

Several research firms have recently commented on NIO. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NIO from $5.90 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of NIO from $10.40 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.80 to $5.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.90.

The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.25 and a 200 day moving average of $4.72.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). NIO had a negative return on equity of 111.91% and a negative net margin of 39.38%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 238.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,062,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,070,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976,403 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 164.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,464,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,891,000 after buying an additional 4,018,659 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,361,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in NIO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,343,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,652,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

