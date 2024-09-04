Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 42.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. City State Bank raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.7% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000.

QUAL opened at $173.95 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.45. The firm has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

