Larson Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,481 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,495. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total value of $61,457,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,316,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,790,023.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,600 shares of company stock worth $68,330,400 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Stryker from $351.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Stryker from $364.00 to $345.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.84.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $3.30 on Wednesday, hitting $362.92. 124,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,293,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.67. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $249.98 and a 52 week high of $364.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

See Also

