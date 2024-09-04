Larson Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,735 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Boeing by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 3,336 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,941 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,895,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

BA traded up $2.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.32. 1,084,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,871,773. The stock has a market cap of $100.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.36 and a beta of 1.56. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $158.30 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.74 and a 200 day moving average of $181.39.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Baird R W upgraded Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $119.00 price target (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.29.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

