iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 263.9% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,974 shares during the last quarter. Certus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $855,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,963,000 after purchasing an additional 13,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 93.0% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 4,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TIP stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.22. 615,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,911,811. The stock has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.98. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.74 and a fifty-two week high of $109.61.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

