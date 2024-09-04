iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) is Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,606 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $999,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 25,078 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.67 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.42 and a 200 day moving average of $107.11.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.