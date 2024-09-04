holoride Trading 8.9% Lower Over Last Week (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Over the last seven days, holoride has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. holoride has a market cap of $1.75 million and $10,626.17 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One holoride token can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,452.49 or 0.04234667 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00037974 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00006732 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00010996 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00013214 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00007048 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001966 BTC.

holoride Profile

holoride (RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 857,767,620 tokens. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 857,767,620 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.00205064 USD and is down -6.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $5,595.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.