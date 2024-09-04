Gries Financial LLC Trims Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Gries Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 65.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,965 shares during the quarter. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,051,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 198.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,746 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $265,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 137,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,683,000 after purchasing an additional 45,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,965,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,741,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,216,576. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.62 and a 200-day moving average of $165.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $175.96.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

