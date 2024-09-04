Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Purchased by Fortis Capital Advisors LLC

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,647 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 51,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 53.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 176,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 61,805 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $17.52 on Wednesday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

About Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.179 per share. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This is an increase from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

