Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Buys 157 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,552,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,791,788,000 after buying an additional 88,472 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,427,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,128,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,026 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,130,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,582,000 after purchasing an additional 352,841 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,771,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,179,000 after purchasing an additional 222,707 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,681,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $926,212,000 after purchasing an additional 84,327 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR stock opened at $112.70 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $120.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.87. The stock has a market cap of $81.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

