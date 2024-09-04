First National Trust Co Sells 1,384 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

First National Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $4,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after acquiring an additional 32,250 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Cardinal Health by 237.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 171,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,290,000 after buying an additional 120,740 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 773.4% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 49,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,496,000 after buying an additional 43,488 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 220,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,243,000 after buying an additional 24,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 321,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,010,000 after acquiring an additional 161,656 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAH. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Argus lowered their price objective on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.45.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of CAH opened at $114.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.61. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.82 and a 1 year high of $116.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.73.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 54.85%. The business had revenue of $59.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.506 dividend. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Aaron E. Alt sold 2,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $252,997.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,184.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Aaron E. Alt sold 2,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $252,997.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,015,184.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 26,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total transaction of $2,908,570.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,091 shares in the company, valued at $26,574,187.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,963 shares of company stock valued at $12,379,980 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

