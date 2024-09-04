First National Trust Co Reduces Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

First National Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,601 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 1.9% of First National Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. First National Trust Co owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $45,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10,133.3% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,662,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636,376 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,649,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,162,217,000 after buying an additional 1,079,452 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,269,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $124,066,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 461.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 702,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,501,000 after acquiring an additional 577,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $230.29 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.30 and a 1 year high of $234.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $224.42 and a 200 day moving average of $215.06.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

