Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $111.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on DLTR. Citigroup lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.22.

DLTR stock traded down $19.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.01. 21,529,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,881,569. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $61.83 and a 52 week high of $151.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.38). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $87,314.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,581,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,827 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $333,373,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,197,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,224,000 after buying an additional 1,566,392 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 223.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,414,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,379,000 after buying an additional 977,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,872,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,693,000 after purchasing an additional 957,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

