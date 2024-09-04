Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target to $103.00

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $102.00 to $103.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HQY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on HealthEquity from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.83.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

Shares of HealthEquity stock traded up $3.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 717,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,661. HealthEquity has a one year low of $61.81 and a one year high of $88.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.39.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.78 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 7.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HealthEquity will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthEquity

In other news, Director Frank Corvino sold 7,705 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total value of $630,962.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,072.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frank Corvino sold 7,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total value of $630,962.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,070 shares in the company, valued at $497,072.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $176,820.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,694,680.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,111 shares of company stock valued at $6,280,446. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HQY. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the first quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the second quarter worth $35,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the first quarter valued at $42,000. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

See Also

