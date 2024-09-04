Denison Mines (TSE:DML) PT Set at C$3.50 by National Bankshares

Denison Mines (TSE:DML – Get Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) received a C$3.50 target price from stock analysts at National Bankshares in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 68.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank set a C$3.75 price objective on Denison Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Roth Capital raised shares of Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denison Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.28.

TSE DML traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$2.08. 877,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,856,661. Denison Mines has a 1 year low of C$1.89 and a 1 year high of C$3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 6.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.49 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.90.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML – Get Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). Denison Mines had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 1,412.07%. The company had revenue of C$1.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Denison Mines will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

