Consolidated Planning Corp Sells 67 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Consolidated Planning Corp decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,001 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 185.9% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 19,973 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 12,987 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 7.2% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,766 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 31.4% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,657 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $18,771,000 after acquiring an additional 13,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $357.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total transaction of $316,992.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,712.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $387,285.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,291 shares of company stock worth $1,689,073. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $287.96. 489,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,497,767. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.69. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $302.39. The firm has a market cap of $206.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

