Cameco (TSE:CCO) PT Set at C$74.00 by National Bankshares

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) received a C$74.00 target price from National Bankshares in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.46% from the stock’s previous close.

CCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Securities increased their price objective on Cameco from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. CIBC boosted their target price on Cameco from C$74.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$80.00 to C$75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$77.20.

CCO traded up C$1.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$53.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,759. Cameco has a 12 month low of C$48.45 and a 12 month high of C$76.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$61.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$63.63.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.25). Cameco had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 4.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cameco will post 0.8003892 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Brian Arthur Reilly sold 28,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.27, for a total value of C$2,004,468.75. In related news, Senior Officer Cory John-Paul Kos purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$56.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,115.00. Also, Senior Officer Brian Arthur Reilly sold 28,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.27, for a total value of C$2,004,468.75. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

