Braintrust Trading Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (BTRST)

Braintrust (BTRST) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Braintrust has a total market cap of $30.29 million and approximately $194,178.41 worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Braintrust has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Braintrust token can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000652 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Braintrust Token Profile

Braintrust’s launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. Braintrust’s official website is www.braintrust.com. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Braintrust

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust is a decentralized talent network that connects knowledgeable workers with leading companies. The platform is owned and built by its community, which earns ownership and control of the network through its native BTRST token. The token was launched on the Ethereum mainnet in 2020, has a fixed supply of 250 million tokens, and powers the entire network’s governance. The token incentivizes the community to build the network by referring clients and talent, and its ownership and governance are represented by the BTRST token.”

