Aveo Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,969 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 118,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,969 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 45.6% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 23,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 488,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,162,000 after acquiring an additional 45,065 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 27,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $336,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.48 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $52.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.41 and its 200-day moving average is $49.93. The company has a market capitalization of $134.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

