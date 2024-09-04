Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Acquired by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the quarter. Airbnb makes up 1.4% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $20,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,628,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 144,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,720,000 after buying an additional 22,551 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 17.2% during the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 20.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 488,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,644,000 after buying an additional 83,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Airbnb by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 143,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,503,000 after buying an additional 37,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Down 0.4 %

ABNB traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.56. 397,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,544,826. The stock has a market cap of $73.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.38 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.74.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 34.74%. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABNB. Citigroup dropped their price target on Airbnb from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. HSBC cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Airbnb from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.00.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $91,752.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 208,174 shares in the company, valued at $31,833,968.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Airbnb news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,043 shares in the company, valued at $6,553,756.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $91,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 208,174 shares in the company, valued at $31,833,968.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 612,907 shares of company stock worth $91,473,471 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

