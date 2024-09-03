Zebec Network Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $49.26 Million (ZBCN)

Zebec Network (ZBCN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Zebec Network has a total market cap of $49.26 million and approximately $6.88 million worth of Zebec Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zebec Network has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar. One Zebec Network token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Zebec Network Profile

Zebec Network’s total supply is 99,987,978,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,410,357,481 tokens. Zebec Network’s official website is zebec.io. Zebec Network’s official Twitter account is @zebec_hq.

Buying and Selling Zebec Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zebec Network (ZBCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Zebec Network has a current supply of 99,987,978,070 with 55,918,907,250 in circulation. The last known price of Zebec Network is 0.0009345 USD and is up 4.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $7,478,511.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zebec.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebec Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebec Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zebec Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

